Ted Cruz Challenger Raises Millions, Will Probably Still Lose To Ted Cruz

Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke says he’s raked in more than $6 million in just a few short weeks, after winning the Texas Democratic primary and the chance to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

In the first quarter of 2018, O’Rourke netted $6.7 million, easily three times the amount he raised in the quarters before, where his takes ranged from $1.7 million to $2.4 million, according to the Texas Tribune. Most of the new money has, of course, come from outside Texas, from national “Resistance” groups who have made Ted Cruz their top target in the 2018 midterm elections.

Cruz, meanwhile, has not released any fundraising numbers since February, but is believed to have nearly $7 million cash on hand.

O’Rourke used the eye-popping number to challenge Cruz’s attachment to “big money donors,” claiming that his $6.7 million came mostly from 141,000 “small money” and “grassroots” donors. But O’Rourke’s FEC filings tell a slightly different story. Although some of his money has come from individual donors, he’s received significant financial assistance from D.C. lobbyists, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Time Warner, and several major law firms and health care corporations. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1