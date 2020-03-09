Ted Cruz among lawmakers staying at home after interactions with coronavirus patient at CPAC

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, issued a statement Sunday revealing that he had interacted with an attendee at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who had tested positive for the coronavirus — and as a result, he’ll stay at home until two weeks have passed since the encounter.

Shortly afterward, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., announced he and three additional staffers were “under self-quarantine” after “sustained contact” with a virus patient.

Officials with the American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosted CPAC, said Saturday the attendee had been exposed before the conference, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed his case.

Cruz said his interaction with that individual “consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake.”

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy. Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low,” Cruz said. – READ MORE

