Tech Giant Debuts New Robots To Replace Workers In Supermarkets, Hotels, Airports

Coming soon to a store near you. Or airport. Or hotel. Or supermarket.

Korean tech giant LG on Thursday announced that it would produce new robots intended to take over many jobs in the service industry that now employ actual people. Already, massive food corporations like MacDonald’s are employing computerized kiosks instead of workers to take orders, but soon the robots will be everywhere.

“There have long been predictions that advances in artificial intelligence and automation could end up eliminating millions of jobs over time, and tech companies have been testing robots to carry out a variety of tasks — from working in a pizza parlor to making deliveries that could greatly affect the services industry in the future,” CNBC reported.

LG plans to show off three new “concept robots” at a global consumer electronics show in Las Vegas next week. The robots could be deployed to supermarkets, hotels and airports, although a company spokesman said the robots are “a long way from ready to go public.” – READ MORE

