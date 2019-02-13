 

Tech Elites, Donor Class Unite with GOP/Dems to Outsource White-Collar American Jobs

Share:

Silicon Valley’s business elites and donor-class billionaires are uniting with elected Republicans and Democrats to ensure that white-collar, middle-class American jobs are swiftly outsourced to mostly Indian and Chinese nationals.

A plan known as the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act, introduced in the Senate by Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Kamala Harris (D-CA), as well as Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Ken Buck (R-CO), would eliminate the U.S. country caps in the legal immigration system and would fast-track outsourcing of white-collar American jobs to mostly Indian and Chinese nationals imported to the country by businesses, outsourcing firms, and multinational corporations.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

The country caps were originally implemented to prevent any one country from monopolizing the legal immigration system. Eliminating the country caps would immediately fast-track up to 300,000 green cards, and eventually American citizenship, to primarily Indian nationals in the U.S. on the H-1B visa, so long as they agree to take high-paying, white-collar jobs from Americans.

In the process, not only would other foreign workers be crowded out from receiving employment-based green cards, but the elimination of the country caps would fast-track the outsourcing of high-paying American jobs that would otherwise go to U.S. graduates.

The plan is garnering support from Silicon Valley tech executives like Google’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft executives to donor-class heavyweights like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the billionaire GOP mega-donor Koch brothers. – READ MORE

Share:
True Pundit