Tech community fighting online sex trafficking bill over fears it will stifle innovation

A new bill that aims to protect victims of sex trafficking and clamp down on the practice online has garnered support from a broad coalition of lawmakers in both chambers of Congress.

But the legislation’s supporters are up against tech industry leaders in Silicon Valley, who are pushing back on the measure because of the changes it makes to a 21-year-old law protecting online speech.

The legislation, called the Stop Enabling Sex Trafficking Act, or SESTA, was the result of a two-year investigation by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, into Backpage.com, a website where victims of sex trafficking are sold.

Portman introduced SESTA in the Senate last month. The bill would amend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, so websites that facilitate sex trafficking could be held liable. SESTA also allows for civil suits related to sex trafficking. – READ MORE