Patrick Byrne, CEO of online retailer Overstock.com Inc., resigned Thursday, saying he didn’t want his presence to distract from the company’s business strategy.

Mr. Byrne has made a career of provoking Wall Street. This month, he confirmed media reports that said he’d had a relationship with Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty to accusations that she tried to influence U.S. policy in favor of the Kremlin.

He also asserted he had helped the U.S. government in its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

A previous True Pundit story detailed how the multimillionaire CEO of Overstock.com engaged in a sexual relationship with Russian spy Maria Butina with the encouragement of the FBI but did not follow their directions when they told him to rekindle it, he has claimed.

Ironically, The DOJ had alleged Butina offered sex in exchange for influence in DC but now the FBI is being accused of the same charges.

READ MORE: