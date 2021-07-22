Team USA staffer compares Olympic COVID protocols to Nazi Germany in social media post, apologizes

A Team USA staffer came under fire days before the official start of the Tokyo Games over a social media post comparing Olympic COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany.

Rosie Gallegos-Main apologized Wednesday in a letter to the USA Wrestling Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. She wrote she was sorry “for my poor judgment and my choice to share this message.”

Gallegos-Main, a chiropractor for women’s wrestling since 2009, made the posts on Facebook and Instagram. The tech giants flagged both messages for spreading misinformation.

“We went from ‘Flattening the curve in 14 days’ to ‘Going door-to-door to see your papers’ … Gotta admit, I did N-A-Z-I that one coming,” the post read.

Gallegos-Main said she was trying to put “an emphasis on coercion by authorities rather than anything to do with Germany and the Jewish people.” The posts have since-been deleted.

“I now see that these are linked and can’t be separated,” she wrote. “I will never use this word again in any form that does not have a proper foundation for its usage, such as in a history lesson or in educating people about the past.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --