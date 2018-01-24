Team Trump should prosecute California attorney general who won’t enforce immigration law

The recent announcement by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra that he will prosecute any California employer that cooperates with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) in the enforcement of federal immigration law deserves a swift and hard-hitting response by federal law enforcement officials. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions should throw the proverbial book at Becerra by having him arrested and charged, at a minimum, with conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The shoe is now on the other foot. On Thursday, Becerra responded to reports that ICE was stepping up its presence in California by issuing an ultimatum to California employers – either refuse to cooperate with ICE or be prosecuted under California’s new sanctuary state law that imposes fines of up to $10,000 against any employer that voluntarily provides federal immigration officials with information relevant to an employee’s immigration status.

Just as Mr. Becerra thumbs his nose at U.S. homeland security officials, recent pollingindicates that upwards of 76 percent of the American people want more ICE officers hired. Furthermore, a whopping 82 percent want tougher laws against illegal immigrants who commit criminal acts. The U.S. House of Representatives has done its part by passing “Kate’s Law” and “The No Sanctuary For Criminals Act” last summer. If it weren’t for the obstructionist Democrats in the U.S. Senate led by Chuck “Shutdown” Schumer, these measures would likely already be the law of the land. – READ MORE

Law enforcement officials from Northern California said they will refuse to assist federal authorities in the upcoming sweeps that aim to capture more than 1,500 illegal immigrants, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The paper, citing an anonymous source, reported about a planned operation to be conducted by the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement agency. The report did not specify a date, but said it will be conducted in the near future.

Law enforcement officials told the paper they have not been notified as of Wednesday, but said they would not provide support.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf told reporters that police in her city will not assist ICE officials if the report on the raids is accurate. – READ MORE

The state’s top cop issued a warning to California employers Thursday that businesses face legal repercussions, including fines up to $10,000, if they assist federal immigration authorities with a potential widespread immigration crackdown.

“It’s important, given these rumors that are out there, to let people know – more specifically today, employers – that if they voluntarily start giving up information about their employees or access to their employees in ways that contradict our new California laws, they subject themselves to actions by my office,” state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference. “We will prosecute those who violate the law.”

Becerra’s warning comes as fears spread of mass workplace raids following reports that immigration agents plan to target Northern California communities for deportations due in part to the state’s “sanctuary” law, which seeks to restrict local law enforcement agencies’ ability to cooperate with immigration authorities.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s acting director Thomas Homan told a Fox News host earlier this month that “California better hold on tight… If the politicians in California don’t want to protect their communities, then ICE will,” prompting a query from Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris to brief them on how raids are prioritized. – READ MORE