Teachers Union Threatens Wells Fargo: ‘Ditch’ NRA or Lose Our Business

The president of a nationwide teachers union demanded that financial services giant Wells Fargo cut all ties with the National Rifle Association and firearm manufacturers or lose her organization as a client, the Washington Times reported.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said Saturday that Wells Fargo can either have American teachers in their mortgage market or offer loans and other services to the NRA.

“They can’t do both,” Weingarten said, according to the Washington Times.

“What we can pledge is that Wells Fargo will be a thoughtful participant in the dialogue,” he said, adding that the San Francisco-based banking institution will always take “all points of view” seriously.

Weingarten later offered Sloan an ultimatum, saying in part that “if Tim [Sloan] doesn’t ditch his guns business, we’ll ditch Wells Fargo.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1