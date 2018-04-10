Politics
Teachers Union Threatens Wells Fargo: ‘Ditch’ NRA or Lose Our Business
The president of a nationwide teachers union demanded that financial services giant Wells Fargo cut all ties with the National Rifle Association and firearm manufacturers or lose her organization as a client, the Washington Times reported.
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said Saturday that Wells Fargo can either have American teachers in their mortgage market or offer loans and other services to the NRA.
“They can’t do both,” Weingarten said, according to the Washington Times.
“What we can pledge is that Wells Fargo will be a thoughtful participant in the dialogue,” he said, adding that the San Francisco-based banking institution will always take “all points of view” seriously.
Weingarten later offered Sloan an ultimatum, saying in part that “if Tim [Sloan] doesn’t ditch his guns business, we’ll ditch Wells Fargo.” – READ MORE
