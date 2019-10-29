Teachers Union Now Training Members To Use Identity Politics in The Classroom

A prominent teachers union is training it members to inject identity politics into nearly all aspects of teaching, and included in its journals biased and debunked information.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the nation’s second-largest teachers union, took to the pages of its quarterly journal, “American Educator,” to instruct members to incorporate liberal ideology in classroom teachings. The College Fix reported that the main theme of the issue is confronting bias in schools, but “the essay that kicks off the issue almost treats the theme as an afterthought.”

That essay, written by AFT President Randi Weingarten, wrote that President Donald Trump “has fanned biases that aim to dehumanize ‘the other’ and that erode our democracy,” and said teachers “can’t ignore Trump’s bigotry and cruelty, or the fact that his erratic behavior is intended to create chaos and confusion.”

Weingarten also wrote that Trump is “leading a homegrown hate movement.”

The Fix also pointed out that the "44-page issue includes 13 references to 'tolerance,' 15 to 'equity,' 32 to 'racial identity,' 33 to 'racism,' 34 to 'diversity,' 39 to 'discrimination,' 52 to 'prejudice,' 54 to 'hate,' 79 to 'identity,' and 102 to 'bias.'"