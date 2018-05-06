Politics
Teachers union leaders suspended for calling students ‘dirtbags’ and ‘pieces of s**t’
The videos were captured by the controversial Project Veritas, which uses deceptive tactics and sometimes selective editing in creating its content.
In a second video, Union City Education Association President Kathleen Valencia is heard making derogatory comments about students and suggesting that a teacher should not report that he hurt a student.
“Did the kid’s parent come in? No? Nothing happened,” Valencia is heard saying. “There’ s no video? Nothing happened.”
Valencia then makes negative comments about students at her school.
“I know dirtbags,” Valencia said. “They have a whole dirtbag class at the high school. I’ve taught the dirtbag class, OK? It’s the biggest f***ing pieces of s**t I have worked with.”
Valencia also referred to a file regarding a teacher who had sex with a student, saying the question was not whether the teacher would go to jail, but whether the teacher gets to keep his pension. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Two teachers union presidents have been suspended after undercover video captured them making inappropriate comments about students, NJ.com reported. The videos were captured by the controversial Project Veritas, which uses deceptive tactics and sometimes selective editing in creating its content. What did the leaders say? In a video first published Wednesday, a man identified as…