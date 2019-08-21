Teacher to transgender student: ‘I will NOT refer to you with female pronouns. If this is not acceptable for you, change classes’

A Florida teacher refused a transgender student’s request to use the student’s desired pronouns — and now the whole staff will undergo additional training to ensure an inclusive environment, First Coast News reported.

“I will NOT refer to you with female pronouns,” Thomas Caggiano of Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville wrote in an email obtained by First Coast News. “If this is not acceptable for you, change classes.”

Caggiano — a math teacher, the outlet said — also told the student: “I will call you by any reasonable name you like, but the pronouns are not a negotiable thing for me.”

But when the student notified Principal Saryn Hatcher, things apparently changed, First Coast News said.