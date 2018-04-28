Teacher Put On Leave For Questioning Gun Control Walkout Is Running For President

In her first official tweet ever, Julianne Benzel, the beloved AP American History teacher who was put on paid leave for questioning the National School Walkout Day, announced that she is running for president in 2020.

“This is my first ever Tweet so I’m making it COUNT! To dispel any false rumors, it is TRUE that I am running for President in 2020… a government ‘OF the people, BY the people, FOR the people!’ Common sense and decency must return,” Benzel announced in a tweet Thursday.

Benzel made national headlines in March when, without explanation, she was notified on the morning of the politically-charged walkout demonstration for gun control and school safety that she had been placed on paid administrative leave. It wasn’t until reporters showed up at her house that afternoon that Benzel learned why she had been suspended: A couple of students complained about her asking her classes the previous week to consider if it was wise for a school to officially endorse a political demonstration. If the school endorses a pro-gun control demonstration, does it then have to endorse a pro-life event? For that, she was temporarily placed on paid leave, something the school wanted quickly “swept up.” But it was too late for administrators: the local news report soon went national and the targeting of Benzel eventually made its way to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. – READ MORE

