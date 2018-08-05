Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sex Act with Teen, School Turns Around with Disturbing Ruling

According to The New York Post, a public school teacher in the Bronx pleaded guilty to a criminal sex act with a 14-year-old child. Instead of receiving prison time or even losing their teaching license, however, the disgraced educator was given only probation by the judge.

“Dori Myers, 29, a social studies teacher at The New School for Leadership and the Arts in Kingsbridge, pleaded guilty to a criminal sex act — a D felony requiring her to register as a sex offender,” reported The Post.

Myers — who is married to a sheriff’s officer — admitted that she performed oral sex on the 14-year-old boy several different times. Because of the details of that activity, it is not considered statutory rape under New York law, but it does fall under felony sexual misconduct.

“Prosecutors requested that Justice Michael Orbus sentence Myers to two years in prison and order that she surrender her New York state teaching certificate,” explained The Post. Instead, the judge assigned her ten years of probation and left the fate of her teaching certificate up in the air.

“This would be a matter that any licensing agency will be able to consider, if they choose to do that, and of course any employer,” said Judge Orbus.

“There is a possibility that she could teach adults now or in the future and we want to preserve that possibility,” maintained Andrew Stoll, the teacher’s defense attorney. – READ MORE

