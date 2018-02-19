Teacher pens FB post about Florida school shooting. It’s gone mega-viral for all the right reasons.

Kelly Guthrie Raley was named “Teacher of the Year” at her Florida school, Eustis Middle School, for the 2017-2018 school year last month, according to Fox News. But now she’s being recognized for her cultural commentary following the tragic Florida school shooting.

In a Facebook post that’s gone mega-viral, Ms. Raley analyzes American culture at-large and how it contributed to Wednesday’s shootings and other previous mass shootings.

Raley did not hold anything back. She wrote:

Until we, as a country, are willing to get serious and talk about mental health issues, lack of available care for the mental health issues, lack of discipline in the home, horrendous lack of parental support when the schools are trying to control horrible behavior at school (oh no! Not MY KID. What did YOU do to cause my kid to react that way?), lack of moral values, and yes, I’ll say it-violent video games that take away all sensitivity to ANY compassion for others’ lives, as well as reality TV that makes it commonplace for people to constantly scream up in each others’ faces and not value any other person but themselves, we will have a gun problem in school. Our kids don’t understand the permanency of death anymore!!!

The middle school teacher then told parents they need to “STEP UP,” explaining that much of the cultural problem begins at home. – READ MORE

