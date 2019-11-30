Teacher of the Year Arrested for Alleged Oral Sex with Student

A teacher was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly performed oral sex on a male student at a high school in Round Rock, Texas.

In a letter to parents, school officials at Round Rock High School said they were first informed November 18 that Randi Chaverria, 36, reportedly had an “improper relationship” with the student, according to KXAN.

“Once notified, the teacher, who had elected to take leave before administration received the report, was immediately reported to the District’s Human Resources Department and law enforcement and not permitted to return to campus,” Principal Matt Groff wrote.

Chaverria resigned from her teaching position with Round Rock ISD on November 19, the day after the accusations surfaced.

Authorities said text messages sent between the two individuals backed up the student’s claims regarding the nature of their relationship. – READ MORE