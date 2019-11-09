Teacher Gives Homework Where Students Pack Their Bags As Trump ‘Is Trying To Take Control Of The United States!’

On Wednesday, a teacher at a Pennsylvania middle school issued a homework assignment in which students were instructed to photograph themselves packing a bag to pretend they were refugees forced to leave their homes as “President Trump is trying to take control of the United States! There are fights in the streets!” according to WPXI.

The homework assignment at the middle school in the Penn Cambria School District in Gallitzin, PA, reportedlyupset parents. Penn Live reported, “District Superintendent William Marshall says the teacher realized the ‘huge error’ and has called each parent individually to apologize.”

The assignment stated: President Trump is trying to take control of the United States! There are fights in the streets! You have to pretend that you are a refugee being forced to leave your home, never to return. Please have a parent to time them for ten minutes while they packed a bag. When the time was up they were to take a picture of the contents of their backpack and then email it to me. If no picture, then draw it. You will have to present to us why you chose those items. This is due on Thursday. Worth 10 points.

