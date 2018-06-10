Teacher claims he was forced to resign after refusing to call transgender student by their preferred name

An Indiana high school teacher said he was forced to resign after he refused to call a transgender student by their name of choice, WRTV reported Friday.

John Kluge, who taught orchestra at Brownsburg High School, said he did not agree with a school policy that requires teachers to call transgender students by their preferred name.

“I feel the compelled speech of forcing a teacher to take a side on this very highly controversial topic is a violation of our First Amendment rights,” Kluge told WRTV.

The Brownburg Community School Corporation allows for a student to change their name if a parent and health care professional submit a letter. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1