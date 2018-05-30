Teacher arrested for threatening to shoot up concert to start new #MeToo movement empowering murder

Las Vegas authorities arrested a Clark County high school teacher on May 16 and charged her with making “terroristic threats.” At the time, police did not divulge additional details about her arrest or what threats she had made.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Leslie McGourty was arrested on school grounds after police became aware she confided in a friend her plans to shoot up an upcoming concert so she could initiate a new “#MeToo” movement, “but this time in which women feel empowered enough to become serial killers.”

Police said McGourty planned to massacre people at a concert on May 19, although they did not say which concert she planned to attack. It was reportedly at a downtown bar.

“A perfect plan with my favorite song surrounded by a bunch of f****** up misfits like I am. Imagine knowing exactly the moment that you’re going to die. I know exactly that your favorite song will be playing. By your favorite band. It’s just too perfect,” McGourty wrote in the text messages, according to the Review-Journal. – READ MORE

