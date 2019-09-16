Teacher allegedly tells students Mike Pence should be ‘shot in the head’ — and now is under investigation

A North Carolina high school teacher allegedly told students that Vice President Mike Pence should be “shot in the head” — and the teacher is now under investigation.

The teacher — who works at Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw — allegedly made the comment the same week Pence was in the area to campaign for Republican Dan Bishop, WJZY-TV reported. Bishop, a state senator, won a special election Tuesday for North Carolina’s congressional seat.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office told WJZY it passed the information along to the Secret Service to investigate. The station referred to the teacher in question as a female but said it wasn’t naming the teacher.

Firas Obeid, a parent of two Cuthbertson students, told WJZY that while he's not necessarily a Pence supporter, it's wrong to refer to shooting Pence or anybody.