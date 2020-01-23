Teacher Accused of Molesting 13-Year-Old Student Faces Deportation

A Georgia middle school teacher accused of molesting a 13-year-old student could face deportation because she is not a U.S. citizen.

Authorities arrested Rumah Byrapaka, 24, on Thursday for allegedly sending nude photos and racy messages to the 13-year-old, and is also accused of kissing and inappropriately touching the child, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

A judge granted Byrapaka a $15,000 bond for the child molestation charge and $10,000 bond for the charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes on Tuesday during her initial court appearance.

However, Byrapaka will be placed in a federal immigration detention facility on an immigration hold if she is released from custody because she only has a student visa, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Byrapaka is also expected to face additional charges on top of the child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes charge. – READ MORE