Taylor Swift Rips White House At VMA Awards

On Monday night at the VMA awards, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who has decided to go political after publicly stating she regrets her non-involvement in the 2016 election, slammed the Trump administration for supposedly ignoring the “Equality Act” petition, stating that it has “five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House. ”

Swift won the award for the best video of the year for her song “You Need to Calm Down” video. Accepting the award, which was voted on by fans, she said, “I first want to say thank you to the fans because in this video several points were made, so you voting for this video means that you want a world where we’re all treated equally under the law regardless of who we love or how we identify.” She added, “I want to thank everyone that signed that petition because it now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House,” glancing purposefully at her watch, as The Hollywood Reporter noted.

The video of the song also won the “Video for Good” award for songs that have raised awareness.

Swift recently spoke to The Guardian about President Trump’s administration, saying, “We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate. I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.” – READ MORE