Taylor Swift Fans Furious over Democrat Endorsement: ‘Be Quiet and Sing!’

Some Of Pop Superstar Taylor Swift’s Most Loyal Fans Were Angered By Her Far-left Rant On Sunday Evening, Where She Attacked Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn, Describing Herself As “appalled” And “terrified” By The Lawmaker’s Policies.

@taylorswift13: Marsha Blackburn believes principles that have blessed this country for over 200 years. She believes in principles given to us by God. You now align yourself with Hollywood which is a cauldron of godlessness. I once liked and respected you so much. — Lori Perkins (@RightLadyNC) October 8, 2018

I am very disappointed in @taylorswift13's recent comments about great candidate for US Senate @MarshaBlackburn. Does every pop star/actor have to voice their political opinions to the world? Newsflash: we don't care. Never have, never will. #VoteMarsha — Aaron Farris (@AaronFarrisMN) October 8, 2018

@taylorswift13 Respectfully, be quiet and sing! I guess you’re more pop than country now anyway. You’re country fans are gonna be disappointed. Now you’re on the level of Katie Perry. — janice (@theemporersnew) October 8, 2018

@taylorswift13 I love ya but u r wrong about ms Blackburn please check her records on votes compared to all sex scandal the former governor had — Michael Morrow (@koch41955) October 8, 2018

So @taylorswift13 has every right to be political but it won’t impact election unless we allow 13 yr old girls to vote. Still with #MarshaBlackburn — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 8, 2018

@taylorswift13 the one reason why I liked Taylor Swift as an artist was because I believed that she did not need to voice her political opinions. I am very disappointed as a black man whose daughter idolizes you. Why does everyone feel a need to voice their political opinion? — Karl Haynes (@karlhaynes) October 8, 2018

@taylorswift13 So disappointed that you decided to play politics:(. I thought you were brilliant when you said, I am not going to tell people who to vote for, but I will encourage them to vote. With all the divide in this country, you were only place where politics didn't matter. — beatio (@beatio) October 8, 2018

@taylorswift13 ssssshhhhhhhh. Don’t start the political stuff sweetie. Please keep your views to yourself. Lots and lots of parents and grandparents will make sure money won’t be spent on you. Super disappointed in you. — Jami (@Merrtell) October 8, 2018

Swift’s political outburst was particularly surprising to some people who believed she was secretly a Republican or of conservative and libertarian leanings. However, she has recently voiced support for progressive issues such as the LGBT agenda and even donated to the gun control campaign “March for Our Lives.” – READ MORE