    Taylor Swift Fans Furious over Democrat Endorsement: ‘Be Quiet and Sing!’

    Some Of Pop Superstar Taylor Swift’s Most Loyal Fans Were Angered By Her Far-left Rant On Sunday Evening, Where She Attacked Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn, Describing Herself As “appalled” And “terrified” By The Lawmaker’s Policies.

    Swift's political outburst was particularly surprising to some people who believed she was secretly a Republican or of conservative and libertarian leanings. However, she has recently voiced support for progressive issues such as the LGBT agenda and even donated to the gun control campaign "March for Our Lives."

     

    Some of pop superstar Taylor Swift's most loyal fans were angered by her far-left rant on Sunday evening and ripped her on social media.

