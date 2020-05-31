Taylor Swift Blames Trump For Riots, Vows His 2020 Election Loss: ‘Stoking Flames Of White Supremacy’

On Friday, pop singer Taylor Swift shifted blame to President Donald Trump for the looting, arson, and rioting in Minneapolis, a Democrat-run city, following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a disturbing arrest that was captured on viral video.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” Swift wrote, reacting to a tweet from the president condemning the rioters.

“‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’???” she posted, quoting a segment of Trump’s full two-tweet condemnation of violence.

“We will vote you out in November,” Swift vowed, tagging Trump’s personal Twitter handle. – READ MORE

