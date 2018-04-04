TAXPAYERS SCREWED: ‘Drunk Judge’ Shows Up 1 Of 214 Workdays, Gets Pay Raise

Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, often dubbed “drunk judge” by local media and Rochesterians. Ms. Astacio, effective April 1, received a state taxpayer-funded pay raise of $11,000 — bringing her salary to a whopping $187,200 — after she worked only one of 214 days.

According to local station 13 Wham News, “Astacio did report for work on Tuesday, February 27 for one day – and has not been back since.” Before her one day on the job in 2018, Astacio had not reported to work since August 31 the previous year.

By letter, Chief Administrative Judge Craig Doran ordered the judge back to the bench on February 26; Doran confirmed Monday that Astacio is still continuing to blow off work.

Voicing her frustration with the “negative” and “racist” news coverage of her apparently appropriate raise on Facebook Live, Astacio said she did not report to work because she had a “medical excuse” and has reportedly provided Doran with a doctor’s note. Ms. Astacio whined about a potential “HIPAA violation” for such a disclosure.

In August of 2016, Astacio was convicted of DWI and later found guilty of violating her probation on at least two occasions. In June, from behind bars, Astacio was raking in her then-$175,500 annual taxpayer-funded salary.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1