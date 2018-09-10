Taxpayers paid LAPD detail to guard California Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat, at out-of-town events

Taxpayers paid for armed, plain-clothes Los Angeles police officers to accompany U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to public events and media appearances, KNBC-TV reported.

The TV station obtained records showing expenses that include airline tickets, hotel stays, car rentals, and meals. The total cost reached beyond $28,000, without including the officers’ overtime.

Although the Los Angeles Police Department regularly provides security for security for dignitaries and other officials in the city, extending that role to a senator traveling to other cities is “unprecedented,” the report stated.

Records between Jan. 2017 and July 2018 revealed that officers flew to San Francisco at least seven times, including a trip in April 2017, when Harris gave TV interviews. Also included is a trip in March 2018 for a speech at a YMCA event, and a visit in June 2018, to escort Harris to the San Francisco Pride parade. Video and pictures of the parade show LAPD officers along the parade route.

Additionally, officers traveled to Sacramento, Fresno, and San Diego for Harris. The officers’ use and the purpose of the trips was confirmed by Harris’ office, according to the report. – READ MORE

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Planned Parenthood have come under fire after accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of describing contraceptives as “abortion-inducing drugs” — when he was only summarizing the position of a pro-life group.

The flashpoint came on Thursday when Kavanaugh was asked at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing about a case he ruled on that involved Priests for Life, who were challenging Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate that the group said violated their religious beliefs.

“That was a group that was being forced to provide certain kind of health coverage over their religious objection to their employees. And under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the question was first, was this a substantial burden on the religious exercise? And it seemed to me quite clearly it was,” Kavanaugh told lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It was a technical matter of filling out a form in that case,” he said. “In that case, they said filling out the form would make them complicit in the provision of the abortion-inducing drugs that they were, as a religious matter, objected to.”

Reporters Beware: Judge #Kavanaugh critics at ⁦@PPFA⁩ have copped to selectively editing his statement during testimony to misconstrue his words, and are claiming it was simply an “error,” and not the obvious act of deception it was https://t.co/I4dpKsKz5A — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 8, 2018

If Senate Democrats are resorting to editing videos of Judge Kavanaugh’s answers to make him look bad then he must have done well.#ConfirmKavanaugh https://t.co/pq5fJSIy7w — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 8, 2018

In this clip, he is citing someone else’s position, not stating his own. I don’t want a single person who shared this clip to ever complain to me again about “oh why don’t facts matter anymore?”. Harris is choosing to lie here, period. https://t.co/mur5XXInUr — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) September 8, 2018

Pro-choice and anti-Kavanaugh groups seized on his reference to “abortion-inducing drugs.” Harris tweeted out the video, but cut out the preface that showed Kavanaugh making it clear he was summarizing the arguments of Priest for Life. The video therefore presented the reference as his own.

Harris accused Kavanaugh of choosing his words carefully and said, “This is a dog whistle for going after birth control.– READ MORE