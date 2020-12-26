Taxpayers On The Hook For Nearly Half Of Apartment Building Mortgages

This is not the ideal time to own an apartment building. Millions are struggling to pay rent and despite the extension of the federal eviction moratorium through Jan. 31 in the latest stimulus bill, a lot of people will likely face eviction in the coming months. According to data released in November, 17 million households are behind on rent or mortgage payments.

Of course, this has a trickle-down effect. If renters can’t pay their rent, that makes it difficult for apartment building owners to keep up with their mortgage payments. If they default, who’s on the hook?

Increasingly, the US taxpayer.

Total outstanding mortgages on multifamily housing property stood at $1.65 trillion in Q3. That was up by about $31 billion from Q2, according to data compiled by the Mortgage Bankers Association. Of that amount, the federal government backs $798 billion. That’s 48.4% of all mortgages on multifamily properties.

Uncle Sam backs these loans through Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs), such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, along with government agencies such as Ginnie Mae. GSEs often securitize these loans into commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are sold to investors. This practice with single-family home mortgages led to the housing crisis in 2008.- READ MORE

