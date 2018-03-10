Taxpayers Gave $1.5 Billion To The Abortion Business Over A Three-Year Period

The abortion business collected a staggering total of $1.5 billion in taxpayer funds over a three-year period, according to a shocking new government report.

LifeNews reports that a comprehensive report was requested from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) by leading pro-life members of Congress looking to probe exactly how much of America’s tax dollars has gone to funding organizations like Planned Parenthood through buzzwords like “reproductive health.”

“Today the government watchdog (GAO) released the requested report,” reports LifeNews. “The report covers the taxpayer funding levels of three abortion providers: Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), Marie Stopes International (MSI), and International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).”

Approximately $410 million in federal funds was received by these organizations between 2013 and 2015, according to the GAO report. Another $1.2 billion in taxpayer dollars was received when combined with “federal and state funds under federal health programs that require shared funding.” – READ MORE

