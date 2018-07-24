Tax cuts only help the wealthy, right? American paychecks show otherwise

Like you, we are seeing something wonderful and—until recently—unusual as we enter stores: taped to the front window or hanging behind the counter is a “Help Wanted” sign.

What a welcome change from previous summers! Every month this year has posted strong jobs reports, and the unemployment rate among minorities is now at an historic low. Just last month, another 213,000 jobs were added as businesses continued the longest-running job growth trend in our history.

Since Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December, Uncle Sam has been demanding less from us in tax payments. And as a result, American families across the country are better off now because they are benefiting from bigger paychecks and more jobs.

This year alone, the average household in Washington State’s 5th District will see a tax cut of 13 percent and an increase in take-home pay of more than $17,000 over the next 10 years, according to a new study from The Heritage Foundation. President Donald Trump promised a tax cut for the middle class, and that’s just what Congress delivered.

Meanwhile, residents of New York’s 15th District, one of the lowest income districts in America, saw their income taxes cut by about 30 percent. Next time you hear someone say that Trump’s tax cut benefits only the wealthy, remind them of the folks in South Bronx who will see their 2018 tax bill cut by a third. – READ MORE

Economist Stephen Moore made it clear on CNN Friday that the economy is booming under President Donald Trump and its his leadership Americans have to thank for record unemployment and surging wages.

Moore’s comments came after Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for continuing to increase interest rates.

On Thursday, Trump said he was “not thrilled” by the Fed’s actions. By Friday, Trump blasted the Fed for “taking away” America’s “big competitive edge” with China and the European Union.

“When it comes to the economy, you’ve got 4.5 percent growth, you’ve got the lowest unemployment rate in virtually 30, 40 years, you’ve got low inflation,” Moore explained.- READ MORE

Newly released statistics reinforce the notion that the U.S. economy has responded positively to the presidency of Donald Trump as the current administration enters its 18th month in office.

According to statistics from Fox News Research, the number of Americans who are currently working part-time jobs because their hours were cut back at work or because they couldn’t find a full-time job has dropped by over one million since June 2016, during former President Barack Obama’s presidency.

Americans working part time because hours were cut back or they couldn’t find a full-time job:

•June 2010: 8.6M

•June 2011: 8.4M

•June 2012: 8.1M

•June 2013: 8.1M

•June 2014: 7.4M

•June 2015: 6.4M

•June 2016: 5.8M

•June 2017: 5.3M

•June 2018: 4.7M (lowest since Dec 2007) — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) July 15, 2018

Unemployment currently is hovering around 4% after going as low as 3.8% in May after 223,000 jobs were added to the economy, and record-low unemployment levels have been hit in 2018 for the Hispanic and black communities. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1