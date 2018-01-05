TAX BILL WIN: Apple Likely to bring back $200 Billion in Foreign Cash

According to reports, Apple is set to repatriate approximately $200 billion in foreign cash as a result of the GOP tax reform bill.

A GBH research note signals that Apple is set to bring back approximately $200 billion of its $252 billion foreign cash portfolio as a result of tax breaks that the company will now receive.

With Apple & Cook set to repatriate roughly $200 billion of cash based on our estimates we believe accelerated buybacks, another dividend hike, and potentially larger M&A will be the trifecta of benefits shareholders could expect to see in 2018.

According to other reports, Apple will likely pay a 15 percent tax on any of the funds that are returned from overseas. “With over $250 billion stashed overseas, Apple stands to pay roughly $40 billion under the deemed repatriation provision of the new law,” the report reads. – READ MORE

