‘Tariffs Are a Beautiful Thing When You’re the Piggy Bank’: Trump Knew He’d Reach Border Deal With Mexico (VIDEO)

In an interview on CNBC on Monday morning, Trump explained that he knew Mexico would cave on the border dispute because it wants to maintain its access to American consumers. He predicted that America would have the same success using tariffs in the trade deal with China.

“People haven’t used tariffs, but tariffs are a beautiful thing when you’re the piggy bank, when you have all the money. Everyone’s trying to get our money — China. And the China deal’s going to work out. You know why? Because of tariffs. Because right now, China is getting absolutely decimated by companies that are leaving China, going to other countries, including our own, because they don’t want to pay the tariffs.”

The president claimed that China will make a deal with the U.S. because it cannot afford to be excluded from the U.S. economy. – READ MORE