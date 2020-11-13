Target Reopens Looted Store In Minneapolis With Goal Of Being Less “Racist”

Target has re-opened its looted Minneapolis store that was completely ransacked during the George Floyd riots over 5 months ago with the goal of catering more to black shoppers and being less “racist.”

Yes, really.

According to a Bloomberg report, there is now a new “mural” at the entrance of the store and it has been completely remodeled by a contracting company owned by a Somali-American woman in order to make it more welcoming for black people.

The store will also stock more products made by black-owned brands.

In August, Target’s new “racial justice committee” outlined the goal of responding to its stores being looted (predominantly by black criminals), by tackling its reputation of appealing primarily to white shoppers.- READ MORE

