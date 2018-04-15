Tarantula Burger Featured During ‘Exotic Meat Month’ At North Carolina Restaurant

Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham, North Carolina, is serving its famous tarantula burgers for the fourth year in a row — but only a select few get to try the eight-legged delicacy.

Adventurous burger fans can enter a raffle for an opportunity to take on the “Tarantula Challenge.” For $30, you get the burger, the spider, and a side of “dirty fries.” Your reward for eating the whole thing? A t-shirt and “social media fame and glory.”

According to Bull City Burger’s website, you have 48 hours to respond to your name being picked. “Should you be unable to call within the two-day period to claim your tarantula, it will be returned to the spider burrow and raffled off to another lucky winner.”

Six people have taken on the challenge so far. Several more are scheduled through the end of April. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1