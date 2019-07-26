Tarantino Billboards Hijacked in L.A. to Slam Epstein, Polanski and “Pedowood”

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio no longer appear on several ads in Hollywood for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as a conservative street artist has swapped their images with those of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and film director Roman Polanski.

The giant billboard at Pico and La Cienega had been rented by Sony to advertise the Quentin Tarantino movie that opened Thursday night, but Friday morning not only have the photos of the actors been altered, but also the film’s title, which now reads: “Once Upon a Time In Pedowood.”

The artist behind the alterations goes by the name Sabo, and he says that the faux ads are meant to insult the entertainment industry for embracing Polanski, who plead guilty to sex with a minor four decades ago, and, to a lesser extent Epstein, who was arrested July 6 for sex trafficking of minors.

He also noted that the backdrop of the movie is the 1969 Charles Manson murders where the most high-profile victim was Sharon Tate, the actress who was married to Polanski at the time. – READ MORE