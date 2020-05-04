Tara Reade says ‘creepy’ voice messages, online harassment targeting her, family

Tara Reade says she is facing an onslaught of online harassment and is concerned about the safety of her family after becoming the center of a political firestorm over her sexual-assault allegation against her former boss Joe Biden.

“I find it astounding — the hypocrisy that Democrats are talking about women being able to tell their story safely,” Reade told Fox News on Saturday. “I’m a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, but yet here I am trying to talk about my history with Joe Biden and I’m just the target of online harassment.”

Reade said fake social media accounts have been created to impersonate her, pointing to one Facebook account with uploaded personal pictures of her and her family, and posts not authored by her.

A screenshot of one post was shared on Twitter by an apparent Biden supporter named Naomi Block, falsely accusing Reade of “deliberately tossing under the dang bus,” referring to a fake quote from the account.

The Facebook page, which was using the handle “@TaraReada,” also listed a fake website that used Reade’s full name.

Among Facebook’s policies that the page violates includes “misrepresentation.” Facebook users are now able to report on imposter accounts in the Help Center.

The fake Tara Reade page appears to have been taken down on Sunday.

Reade told Fox News that the home address of a family member was plastered online and that person received four “creepy” calls on Friday night, all within 30 minutes, from an unknown number. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --