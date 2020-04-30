Tara Reade blasts Hillary Clinton after Biden endorsement: She’s ‘enabling a sexual predator’

Tara Reade slammed Hillary Clinton for offering her endorsement to former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday after the former Senate staffer came forward last month with an allegation of sexual assault against the presumptive Democratic nominee.

“I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the primary. I’m a lifelong Democrat. But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me,” Reade told Fox News. “Hillary Clinton has a history of enabling powerful men to cover up their sexual predatory behaviors and their inappropriate sexual misconduct. We don’t need that for this country. We don’t need that for our new generation coming up that wants institutional rape culture to change.”

She added: “I will not be smeared, dismissed or ignored. I stand in truth and I will keep speaking out.”

Biden’s campaign has categorically denied Reade’s accusations.

Clinton — who was the Democratic nominee in the 2016 presidential election, later losing to now-President Trump — joined Biden in a virtual women’s town hall on Tuesday, where she officially threw her support behind the former vice president.

“Joe Biden has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” Clinton said. “And for me, this is a moment that we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --