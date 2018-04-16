Tapper on Cohen repping Hannity: ‘Go home 2018, you’re drunk’

CNN host Jake Tapper on Monday opened his show “The Lead” with exasperation that President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen’s previously undisclosed client has been revealed as Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“The judge forced Michael Cohen to admit in court that he has a third client and the third client is Sean Hannity,” Tapper said at the start of his show. “Go home 2018, you’re drunk.”

An attorney representing Cohen, whose office and hotel room were raided by the FBI a week ago, made the announcement in court on Monday after a federal judge ordered the identity of the client to be revealed.

.@jaketapper: The judge forced Michael Cohen to admit in court he has a third client. And the third client is Sean Hannity. Go home 2018, you’re drunk. https://t.co/7McUZSjki8 pic.twitter.com/rXkx91hxCI — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 16, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1