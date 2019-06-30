Tapper Nails AOC on Border Crisis: ‘Did You Call Them Concentration Camps’ When Obama Was Running Them? (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) isn’t being let off the hook for her comparison of “concentration camps” to the dentition facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border as CNN’s Jake Tapper is grilling her on her position.

After sparking outrage for her remark condemning the Trump administration’s use of holding migrant children at military bases that were once used as internment camps — which were also used under the Obama administration — the controversial freshman isn’t backing down despite push back for seemingly comparing the situation to the Holocaust.

Tapper to AOC on concentration camps: “Using that definition, there were also concentration camps under Obama & Clinton … Did you call them concentration camps ?”



AOC: “Well at the time I was working in a restaurant…”



AOC also worked for Bernie’s campaign during Obama pic.twitter.com/rJkFAufUCn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 27, 2019

Even after her outspoken criticism of the president’s moves on the situation at the southern border, Ocasio-Cortez was called out for “hypocrisy” in voting down a border funding bill to address the migrant crisis. She then said “hell no” as she voted down the Senate bill providing $4.6 billion toward the border situation — again not putting her votes where her mouth is. – READ MORE

