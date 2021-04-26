Tampa McDonald’s Exposes America’s Systemic Labor Shortage, Forced To Pay People $50 To Interview

Something strange is happening in the US economy.

A McDonald’s in Tampa, Florida, offers $50 to show up for a job interview. Even with free money plastered in big, bold black letters on its menu sign, facing a busy roadway, there are reportedly still no takers.

Business Insider spoke with Blake Casper, the franchisee who owns the fast-food restaurant in Tampa, who said the idea to hand out free money is an attempt to secure workers. He said he would do “whatever it takes to hire workers.”

“At this point, if we can’t keep our drive-thrus moving, then I’ll pay $50 for an interview,” said Casper, who owns 60 McDonald’s restaurants across the Tampa-St. Petersburg Metropolitan Area.

Casper said McDonald’s business is booming, but a labor shortage has made workers harder to find. His problems are merely a reflection of a much larger significant labor shortage developing across the country as trillions in Biden stimulus are now incentivizing potential workers not to seek employment but to sit back and chill and collect the next stimmy check for doing absolutely nothing in what is becoming the world’s greatest “under the radar” experiment in Universal Basic Income.

At the moment, there are over 100 million Americans who are out of the labor force (of whom just 6.85MM want a job currently, and a record 94 million don’t want a job).- READ MORE

