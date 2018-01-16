Talk Show Flunky Conan O’Brien jabs Donald Trump, announces he’s taking his show to Haiti

Following statements reportedly made by president Trump about the nation of Haiti, comedian Conan O’Brien is responding by bringing his show to the Caribbean country next week.

Reps for the star confirmed to Fox News that his popular TBS late-night talk show “Conan” will be heading to Haiti next week as part of his “Conan Without Borders” banner. O’Brien frequently takes his show out of its Los Angeles home and on to other parts of the world including New York, San Diego, Cuba, Armenia, South Korea, Mexico, Berlin, Qatar and Israel.

Still reeling from @realDonaldTrump’s very negative Yelp review of Haiti, which means I’ll love it. Headed to Haiti later this week to explore and make some new friends. Stay tuned for my report. #ConanWithoutBorders — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) January 14, 2018

O’Brien himself announced the news on Twitter with a jab at the president and the recent comments he reportedly gave about Haiti in which he lumped it in with other nations as “s—hole countries.” – READ MORE

Little Dicky Durbin.

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted that Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), referring to the senator as “Dicky,” mischaracterized what was said at Thursday’s meeting on immigration where the president was accused of calling African nations and Haiti a “shithole.”

“Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t be made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our military,” the president posted online.

Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2018

The president has made a habit of using derogatory nicknames for his political enemies. He referred frequently to “Crooked Hillary Clinton,” “Lyin’ Ted Cruz” “Little Marco Rubio” and “Crazy Bernie Sanders” during the 2016 campaign. “Sneaky Dianne Feinstein,” “Liddle Bob Corker,” and “Wacky Congresswoman Wilson” are among the other monikers he has used in the past.

On Friday, Durbin spoke out against Trump to confirm reports of the president’s wording in Thursday’s meeting. Durbin told the media that the president used “hate-filled, vile and racist” language while speaking about immigrants from Africa and Haiti. – READ MORE

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) misrepresented President Donald Trump reported comments referring to Haiti, and El Salvador and African nations.

Cotton said, “I didn’t hear that word either. I certainly didn’t hear what Sen. Durbin has said repeatedly. Sen. Durbin has a history of misrepresenting what happens in White House meetings, though, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by that.”

After being pressed, Cotton said, “I didn’t hear it. And I was sitting no farther away from Donald Trump than Dick Durbin was, and I know what Dick Durbin has said about the president’s repeated statements is incorrect.” – READ MORE

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) accused President Donald Trump on Friday of referring to African countries as “s***holes” during a meeting that they both attended on Thursday.

There’s just one problem with Durbin’s claims: He has a history of making up statements from private White House meetings.

In 2013, Politico reported:

“In a ‘negotiation’ meeting with the president, one GOP House Leader told [President Barack Obama]: ‘I cannot even stand to look at you,’” Durbin wrote in a post on his Facebook page over the weekend.

However, both the White House and the House speaker’s office denied Durbin’s account of events.

Asked about the post in the White House daily briefing, press secretary Jay Carney said he checked with a participant of the meeting in question.

“I looked into this and spoke with somebody who was in that meeting and it did not happen,” Carney said. – READ MORE

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen fought off claims that President Trump is a racist based on his comments about immigrants from poorer nations and a court decision blocking the end of DACA based on racial animus.

Nielsen said on “Fox News Sunday” she was offended by claims that Trump is a racist in the wake of him referring to poorer nations as “shithole countries” in a White House meeting. A federal judge also blocked his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, because it was based on racial animus against Latinos.

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who was in the room, on Trump referring to “shithole” countries: “I don’t recall him saying that exact phrase.” On Fox News Sunday 👇 pic.twitter.com/jgJA7SqVk4 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 14, 2018

Nielsen, who was in the meeting at the White House where Trump reportedly made his “shithole countries” comment, said she did not recall him using the phrase.

“I don’t recall him saying that exact phrase. I think he has been clear and I would certainly say undoubtedly the president will use, continue to use strong language when it comes to this issue,” she said. – READ MORE

Republican Sen. David Perdue (Ga.) on Sunday said President Trump did not use the word “shithole” to refer to some African nations, Haiti, and El Salvador during a White House meeting with lawmakers.

During an interview on ABC’s “Meet the Press,” Perdue said the comment attributed to the president in The Washington Post is a “gross misrepresentation.”

“I’m telling you he did not use that word, George. And I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation. How many times do you want me to say that?” Perdue said after host George Stephanopoulos pressed him for an answer.

Perdue was one of several lawmakers participating in a meeting with Trump last week, when the president reportedly referred to immigrants from African nations, El Salvador and Haiti as coming from “shithole countries.”

“The gross misrepresentation was that language was used in there that was not used and also that the tone of that meeting was not contributory and not constructive,” the Georgia Republican said. – READ MORE