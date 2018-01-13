All-Talk Gowdy steps down from Ethics Committee, citing ‘challenging workload’

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) has resigned from his post on the House Ethics Committee, citing a challenging workload that also includes his chairmanship on the powerful Oversight Committee.

In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) dated Jan. 10, Gowdy said that he would “treasure” his experience on the Ethics panel, but acknowledged that it was difficult balancing that assignment with his work on other committees.

“When I became Chairperson of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform I knew I would not be able to keep all other committee assignments to include Judiciary, Intelligence and Ethics,” Gowdy wrote.

