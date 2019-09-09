Taliban vows more violence, American deaths over cancelled meeting with President Trump

The Taliban vowed Sunday that President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a secret meeting with Taliban leadership would cost the White House more American lives.

“Now that U.S. President Trump has announced the suspension of negotiations with the Islamic Emirate, this would not harm anyone else but the Americans themselves,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

“This will lead to more losses to the U.S.,” Mujahid continued, Reuters reported. “Its credibility will be affected, its anti-peace stance will be exposed to the world, losses to lives and assets will increase.”

Promises for increased violence come after Trump revealed over the weekend that he had been planning to meet with Taliban leadership and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in separate meetings at Camp David to finalize peace talks between the warring groups. – READ MORE