Taliban Declares Open Season On Americans As Weekend Fighting Erupts, Scores Dead & Wounded

Fierce fighting between US-allied national Afghan forces and the Taliban broke out Saturday into Sunday, the day after the May 1st American pullout deadline set under the Trump administration. It included the Taliban immediately attacking a government base in southwestern Ghazni province.

Afghanistan’s defense ministry counted over 100 Taliban insurgents killed over the prior 24 hours in a statement on Sunday, at a moment the US is said to have started the process of withdrawal. The statement counted a further 52 Taliban wounded. Separately an attack on the Ghazni military outpost left at least 17 national soldiers dead and some 25 captured, according to international reports.

And elsewhere in the country “Afghan officials Saturday raised the death toll to at least 30 from an overnight truck bombing in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of eastern Logar province,” VOA News reports. Over 100 more were injured, with all or most of the victims being civilians.

Amid the flare-up in fighting the US military said it launched a “precision strike” against Taliban positions in the restive insurgent hotbed of Kandahar.

Meanwhile as expected the Taliban has now declared ‘open season’ on all remaining American troops following President Biden’s new Sept.11 full withdrawal deadline. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued the following statement: “As withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan by agreed upon May 1st deadline has passed, this violation in principle has opened the way for Mujahidin to take every counteraction it deems appropriate against the occupying forces.”- READ MORE

