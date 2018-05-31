True Pundit

Security

‘Take this down’: Washington Post slammed for publicizing Parkland shooter’s videos

Posted on by
Share:

Some news outlets have gone so far as to swear off even using the names of school shooters to avoid giving them the publicity they seem to crave (and that might inspire others).

The Washington Post is not one of those outlets, and it managed to anger a lot of people Wednesday night by publishing a story publicizing newly released videos made by the Parkland school shooter.READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'Take this down': Washington Post slammed for publicizing Parkland shooter's videos
'Take this down': Washington Post slammed for publicizing Parkland shooter's videos

The Washington Post faced a huge backlash after posting a video shot by the Parkland school shooter.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: