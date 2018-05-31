Security
‘Take this down’: Washington Post slammed for publicizing Parkland shooter’s videos
Some news outlets have gone so far as to swear off even using the names of school shooters to avoid giving them the publicity they seem to crave (and that might inspire others).
Parkland suspect Nikolas Cruz detailed plans in videos: ‘I’m going to be the next school shooter’ https://t.co/2lgFOdu4Pj
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 31, 2018
TAKE THIS DOWN IMMEDIATELY. It's irresponsible!
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 31, 2018
The Washington Post is not one of those outlets, and it managed to anger a lot of people Wednesday night by publishing a story publicizing newly released videos made by the Parkland school shooter.– READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The Washington Post faced a huge backlash after posting a video shot by the Parkland school shooter.
twitchy.com