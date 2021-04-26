‘Take These Masks Off My Child’: Mother Emotionally Eviscerates School Board For Forcing Children To Wear Masks

A mother tore into school board members for requiring children to wear masks despite evidence that children are largely safe from COVID-19, demanding, “take these masks off of my child.”

In remarks that have since gone viral on social media, Georgia mother Courtney Ann Taylor criticized Gwinnett County Board of Education members for speaking about “social, emotional health” for months, telling them, “If you truly mean that, you would end the mask requirement tonight. Tonight.”

“This is not March 2020 anymore,” Taylor said. “We have three vaccines, every adult in the state of Georgia that wants that vaccine is eligible to get it, right now, and every one of us knows that young children are not affected by this virus.”

“They’re not,” Taylor said, as she began to get emotional, “and that’s a blessing.” “But as the adults what have we done with that blessing? We’ve shoved it to the side and we’ve said we don’t care, ‘You’re still gonna wear a mask on your face every day, 5 and 6-year-olds, you still can’t play together on the playground like normal children, 7 and 8-year-olds,’” she said.

“We don’t care. We are still going to force you to carry a burden that was never yours to carry. Shame on us,” she said.

This is Courtney Ann Taylor, a mother in Georgia. She’s one of the many parents who’ve HAD IT with mask mandates, especially for young kids in school. Share this video! pic.twitter.com/pyG3fYmgVI — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) April 22, 2021

The mother said that her 6-year-old daughter looks at her every month before she goes to speak to the school board.

“She says, ‘Are you going to tell them tonight? Tell them I don’t want to wear this anymore,’” Taylor said emotionally. “And I say ‘Baby, it’s not time to fight that battle yet.’”

“It is April 15, 2021, and it’s time,” Taylor said forcefully. “Take these masks off of my child.”

The mother told lawmakers present before her that Georgians did not vote for “the people at the CDC.”

“We did elect leaders who do create policy,” Taylor said. “We elected the five of you. We chose you to make difficult decisions for our children. We chose you to make decisions that would be in our children’s best interest.”

“And forcing 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 year old little children to cover their noses and their mouths where they breathe for 7 hours a day every day for the last 9 months for a virus you know doesn’t affect them, that is not in their best interest,” she said. “And this has to stop. Defend our children.”

Taylor has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation for this story. The Gwinnett County Board of Education has also not responded to a request for comment.