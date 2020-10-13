‘Take The Deal’: Prominent Dems Scorch Pelosi After She Refuses $1.8 Trillion White House COVID Deal

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused the White House’s offer of a $1.8 trillion “compromise” deal on coronavirus relief almost immediately upon offering, but some prominent Democrats are now firing back at the longtime leader, telling her to take the deal.

Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted point-blank at the Speaker over the weekend, telling Pelosi to “take the deal” or risk political fallout.

“Nancy Pelosi take this deal!” Andrew Yang, he said, directing her to the $1.8 trillion plan. “Put politics aside people are hurting.”

Former Obama administration bigwig Dan Pfeiffer agreed, telling Pelosi to ignore “potential risks” and ink the deal with President Donald Trump, sending relief to families in need instead of forcing them to wait until after the presidential election.

“While there are potential risks, Democrats should aggressively pursue a COVID Relief deal with Trump,” Pfeiffer tweeted. – READ MORE

