TAKE THAT, PATRIARCHY: Feminists Go Topless For ‘Equality.’ Men Take Photos.

On Sunday, liberal cities were flooded with feminists seeking nipple equality(?) for the annual so-called “Go Topless Day” parades.

Some male allies were in the mix, to offer their support and definitely not to ogle the many bare-breasted women they are trying to score with, while others stood along the perimeter of the parades with cellphone in-hand snapping as many photos as their iPhone storage could hold.

As women walked with exposed breasts and carried signs that said, “It’s boobs, not bombs!” and “War is indecent, not my breasts,” crowds largely comprised of men took photos and videos of the women. In one video of a New York City Go Topless Day parade, for example, police officers manning the event can be heard repeatedly telling the onlookers snapping photos to move away if they do not have press credentials. – READ MORE

A self-described “liberal feminist” lawyer had some good things to say about President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

In an op-ed with Politico, attorney Lisa Blatt described her experience with Judge Kavanaugh during her legal career. Blatt has an impressive resume, including 35 supreme court cases, clerking for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and 13 years working for the solicitor general.

Blatt discussed her friendship with Judge Kavanaugh, who is apparently very supportive of developing law students and encouraged Blatt as she began her own practice. She also said Kavanaugh is “supremely qualified.”

“Folks should stop pretending that Kavanaugh or his record is the issue,” Blatt wrote. “He is supremely qualified.” – READ MORE