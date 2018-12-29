TAKE THAT, CNN: Air Force Says Troops Did Nothing Wrong Having Trump Sign MAGA Hats

U.S. Air Forces Europe (USAFE), responding to social media and TV reports that claimed troops who brought “Make America Great Again” hats for President Trump to sign were doing something wrong, issued a blunt statement on Thursday: “There is no rule against Airmen bringing personal items to be signed by the president,” adding, “Any time the commander in chief offers the opportunity to meet with Airmen, such as this official holiday visit by the President and First Lady, Airmen are welcome to participate. No policy violations have been brought to our attention at this time.”

As Military.com reported, “USAFE said troops held the hats for signing, but did not wear them while in uniform.”

On Wednesday, Trump visited hundreds of U.S. troops in Al Asad Air Base in Iraq and Ramstein Air Base in Germany, some of whom brought “Make America Great Again” hats, and one Air Force captain who carried a Trump banner.

Some people connected to the military had criticized the troops; retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling tweeted, “There are myriad reasons for both a Department of Defense and an Army Regulation against military personnel participating in or showing allegiance to ANY political party while in uniform. Good commanders enforce; good NCOs jerk a knot in the (expletive) of those who violate.” – READ MORE