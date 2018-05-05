‘Take It to SCOTUS’: Levin Says DOJ Precedent Shows ‘Rogue’ Mueller Cannot Indict Trump (VIDEO)

Constitutional attorney and radio host Mark Levin said two previous Department of Justice memoranda outlaw the ability of a sitting president to be indicted.

Levin said both a 1973 and a 2000 edict interpret the Constitution to delineate that a sitting president cannot be indicted by a prosecutor.

“This is the Department of Justice speaking, [not me],” Levin said. “Special prosecutors cannot supplant Congress.”

Levin said that both DOJ opinions and Constitutional precedent demand that the only way to remove a president is through Congressional impeachment proceedings.– READ MORE

