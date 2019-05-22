‘Take Care of Your Own First’: Carson Defends Plan to Block Illegal Immigrants from Public Housing Amid Dem Outrage

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson clashed with House Democrats over the proposal to remove federally subsidized housing for illegal immigrants.

“If you read the rule carefully, you will see that it provides a six-month deferral on request if they have not found another place to live,” Carson responded to Maloney. “And that can be renewed two times for a total of 18 months, which is plenty of time for Congress to engage in comprehensive immigration reform so that this becomes a moot point.”

“If in fact you want to explain to the American citizens who have been on the wait list for several years in your district in New York why we should continue to support families that are not here legally, I would be happy to join you in helping explain that to them.”

Carson said he doesn’t believe their department is trying to be “cruel” or “mean-hearted” with the proposal, but “this is common sense. You take care of your own first.” – READ MORE